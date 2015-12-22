Audubon Live Cams

In parnership with explore.org, you can watch puffins, razorbills, terns, and ospreys find mates, build nests, socialize, and raise their chicks.

Watch the action 24/7 when the cams are in season in the Spring and Summer months.

OSPREY CAMS

Osprey Nest Platform with Nest Cam

The AUDUBON OSPREY NEST CAM - HOG ISLAND, MAINE is located at the Hog Island Audubon Camp near Bremen, Maine. Hog Island is located within the National Audubon Society's 300-Acre Todd Wildlife Sanctuary. Hog Island Audubon Camp hosts six-day birding, ornithology, and natural history programs for adults, teens, and families during camp season. Read more about these fun and interesting programs, or sign up for a camp session.

'Rachel' Photo: Osprey Cam

Rachel, our resident female Osprey at Hog Island, was named in honor of Rachel Carson, who brought attention to the impact of the pesticide DDT to wildlife. You may be interested to read Steve Kress's blog in the Huffington Post. It is about Rachel Carson and the osprey named after her. The saga of Hog Island Ospreys Rachel and Steve (plus their offspring and occasionally other Ospreys) continues, as Hog Island's most famous Osprey pair returneach year. Be sure to tune in to find out what happens next!

Boat House Osprey Cam

Also visit the AUDUBON OSPREY BOAT HOUSE CAM, which sits on the mainland atop the Audubon boat house.

PUFFIN CAMS

Puffins and Puffin Cam

The PUFFIN LOAFING LEDGE CAM overlooks a puffin loafing area at Seal Island NWR where Audubon’s Project Puffin operates a summer field station. The Seal Island puffins were decimated by excessive hunting in 1887. Project Puffin restored a puffin nesting colony using methods first developed at Eastern Egg Rock. Nearly 1,000 puffin chicks from Newfoundland were hand-reared and released at Seal Island between 1984 and 1989. Now, more than 500 pairs nest at the island. Watch the puffins and their relatives the razorbills and murres that now frequent Seal Island. Also view the AUDUBON PUFFIN CAM - BOULDER BERM, which shows puffins coming and going, sometimes with food, to their nests.

Puffling Petey in Burrow Photo: Puffin Burrow Cam

The PUFFIN BURROW CAM gives views of the family life of a pair of puffins at Seal Island NWR. The pair hatched a single chick, named 'Petey' in 2012. Unfortunately, Petey did not survive because of a shortage of proper size food. In 2013, a puffin chick named ‘Hope’ hatched on July 3rd on Seal Island NWR, entertained us as she grew into a feisty young puffling, and fledged on August 21st. After that came puffins 'Pal' (2014) and 'Joy' (2015). There was no chick in 2016 - the next chick we watched was 'Conrad' (2017), followed by 'Grace' (2018) and 'Bucky' (2019).

Puffin Burrow - Exterior View Cam

The PUFFIN BURROW - EXTERIOR VIEW CAM (new in 2018) gives views topside of the burrow that is being monitored on Seal Island NWR. This cam helps viewers to see the comings and goings of the puffin parents as they enter and leave the burrow.

GUILLEMOT CAM

The BLACK GUILLEMOT BURROW CAM at Seal Island NWR is focused on an underground Black Guillemot nest in a rock crevice. It takes about 32 days for the chicks to hatch. The parents feed their chicks ribbon-like Rock Eels and other bottom-dwelling fish, captured by the auks in dives of up to about 70 feet deep.

SEAL CAM

Newborn Gray Seal Pup Photo: Susan Schubel

Seal Island NWR is also home to the SEAL CAM, where cam fans can get amazing views of seal pups, Bald Eagles and winter birds. Click here for additional information about Seal Cam.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

Map of Seal Island NWR and map of where various Seal Island cams are located.

If you'd like to make a donation to help us keep these cams going, please visit our DONATIONS page.